After being criticized by people all over the internet when it was released, it’s been revealed that Kamala Harris wasn’t a fan of her Vogue cover either.

In January 2021, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office, the VP graced the cover of Vogue Magazine. Harris wore a pantsuit and a pair of Chucks, sporting a much more simple look than most of the celebs who grace the cover of the fashion magazine.

Immediately, people on social media made their opinions of the cover known, highly criticizing the photo, the backdrop, and how mundane the whole thing looked. Now, it’s been revealed that supporters of the Vice President weren’t the only ones hating on the photo–Kamala Harris didn’t like it, either.

According to Politico, in a new book by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns titled This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America’s Future, Harris’ reaction to the cover was anything but positive.

“Harris was wounded,” the excerpt read. “She felt belittled by the magazine, asking aides: Would Vogue depict another world leader this way?”

The book goes on to claim that once Vogue Editor-In-Chief Anna Wintour was contacted about Harris’ frustration, she said she chose the photo–which was shot by the photographer Tyler Mitchell–because it made the VP look “relatable.”

The VP Versus Vogue

Harris was allegedly expecting the photo that was used for the digital cover to be the main cover.

“The team at Vogue loved the images Tyler Mitchell shot and felt the more informal image captured Vice President-elect Harris’s authentic, approachable nature,” read Vogue‘s statement released after the cover’s debut. “Which we feel is one of the hallmarks of the Biden/Harris administration.”

Incoming chief of staff Tina Flournoy brought Harris’ frustration to President Biden’s campaign official, but they told her that the Vogue cover was a small concern compared to the recent Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol at that time.

According to This Will Not Pass, Flournoy was told that this “was not the time to be going to war with Vogue over a comparatively trivial aesthetic issue. Tina, the adviser said, these are first-world problems.”