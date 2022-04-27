Bossip Video

In HUGE Atlanta University Center news…

After nearly 20 years, an embattled Black college is back on its feet. Morris Brown College announced this week that its regained its full accreditation.

On Tuesday, the federally-recognized Transnational Association of Christian Colleges and Schools voted to grant accreditation to the Historically Black college at its annual meeting. This comes after the board voted to make the college a full candidate for accreditation this time last year, and after MBC’s President, Dr. Kevin E James promised that the school would be accredited within 12 to 18 months under his leadership.

“I am honored to lead this great institution,” said President Kevin James in a statement regarding MBC’s accreditation, according to Fox 5. “Many thought that this feat was impossible, but due to our strong faith in God, our hardworking and wonderful faculty and staff, the support of the African Methodist Episcopal Church, our dedicated alumni, and our resilient spirit, we were able to achieve full accreditation. Morris Brown offers a unique, affordable, and quality education that prepares students for success. This was truly The Hard Reset. This is just the beginning!”

Senator Jon Ossoff has also spoken on MBC’s big news and he’s calling it a “joyous day.”

President James and Morris Brown Colleges’s social media team is promoting the school’s “Hard Reset” and teasing a Thursday, April 28 press conference to announce further details.

As previously reported Morris Brown lost its accreditation in 2002 based on fiscal management and debt. Fox 5 reports that at one point, Morris Brown’s enrollment was down from a peak of 2,700 to just 42 students in 2019. With full accreditation, students can now apply for federal loans and Pell grants to attend the institution.

It’s unclear how long it will take MBC to restore itself to its full glory, but this is huge news!

Congrats to them.