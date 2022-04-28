‘Love After Lockup’ Exclusive: Raydean Goes Off On Rick For Calling Kay Her ‘Pet Convict’

These post jail relationships are anything but easy!

We’re just a day away from our favorite guilty pleasure reality show ‘Love After Lockup.’ We’ve got an exclusive sneak preview clip for your viewing pleasure. In the clip, Rick and Raydean are spending some quality time together testing out his bike, when he decides it’s a good time to revisit the idea of her moving in with him. Raydean is not happy to be feeling the pressure from Rick again — and after the phone rings she’s even less happy with him after he asks her if her ‘pet convict’ was calling her. Raydean has a serious issue with the comment, while Rick says he has had enough of Raydean’s relationship with Kay! Things escalate even further when he comments that they’ll see how things are going with Kay in four years and Raydean notes “If you’re even still around.” YIKES! Do you think this match is about to be a wrap?

Check out the sneak preview clip below:





Play



Here’s what else to expect from the episode:

Harry’s stunned when Indie’s bounty hunter mom pulls up on him. Branwin’s daughter is suspicious of Chazz. Tayler’s sister returns and faces off with Chance. Antoine reunites with Lacey’s frenemy, his mother. Raydean and Ramona argue over Rick.

The new episode of ‘Love After Lockup’ premieres Friday, April 29 at 9PM ET/8PM CT on WeTV.

Will you be watching?