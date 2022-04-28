Bossip Video

Rihanna and her beau recently celebrated their impending bundle of joy with an epic celebration.

Last week the songstress, 34, and A$AP Rocky, 33, quietly had a baby shower last Friday according to a HipHollywood.com report.

The super-secret celebration reportedly took place at a Hollywood studio and carried a rave theme.

HipHollywood.com which got details on the private party noted that guests were asked to wear neon colors, and phones were locked in pouches upon arrival—hence why we haven’t seen a single picture or InstaStory from the shower.

The outlet adds that Rih flew out several of her family members from Barbados and the only public detail that’s spilled online is the party favor from the bash.

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky’s Baby Shower Party Favors

Rih and Rocky gave guests t-shirts featuring photos of the two as kids on the front and “I Went To Rih & Rocky’s Rave Shower And All I Got Was This Amazing Shirt,” on the back.

Cuuuuute, right?

News of Rih’s baby shower comes after the songstress told Vogue that she absolutely did not want a “star-studded traditional style” shower. Instead, she said that she wanted to have a party; a big one, where people “get plastered” and are “crawling out.”

“No brunch, no blush tones. And no animal-shaped nothing,” she said to Vogue, shaking her head. “I mean it’s lit for a lot of people—I’ve even planned a couple of baby showers like that myself—it’s just not right for me. Personally, I want a party. I want everyone to be plastered and crawling out. And it’s got to be co-ed! Don’t put me on no wicker chair somewhere with gifts at my feet where everyone is staring at me.”

It’s unclear if people indeed got so “plastered” that they had to crawl out of Rih’s shower—but we’re sure it was exciting nonetheless.

What do YOU think about A$AP Rocky and Rih having a super-secret baby shower?