Bossip Video

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna are moving past the rapper’s recent arrest and enjoying time together as a couple. The duo was spotted over the weekend in Santa Monica enjoying dinner with an intimate group of friends. PEOPLE reports that the group dined at Giorgio Baldi and that group was “happy and relaxed.”

“It was a happy and relaxed group. Rihanna looked great. She sat next to A$AP and they were affectionate,” the source tells PEOPLE, adding: “They dined for a couple of hours. The focus was very much on Rihanna and the baby.”

It’s nice to see that Rih and her baby’s father are in good spirits. The outing marked the first time they’ve been spotted since A$AP was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with a shooting.

As previously reported the rapper was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and his bail was set at $550,000 after a man claimed the rapper grazed him with a bullet back in November. Rocky was released from jail the same day he was detained and so far, neither he nor Rih has spoken about what went down.

Rihanna’s Dinner Outfit Deets

FashionBombDaily reports that Rih’s nighttime outfit came with a hefty price tag.

Rih rocked a $695 Alexander Wang crystal-embellished cuff shirt, a $1,190 Saint-Laurent crystal logo bra, and $505 AlexanderWang crystal pinstripe shorts.

She also reportedly rocked $1,135 Alexandre Vauthier crystal ankle strap sandals, and her Balenciaga “Hourglass” crystal mini handbag is priced at over $5K.

Rihanna Reportedly Focused On Pregnancy, Trying To Remain “Stress-Free”

Rih and A$AP’s outing comes amidst a new report that she’s trying to “remain focused” on her pregnancy and keep things as “stress-free” as possible.

US Weekly reports that mommy-to-be Rih is fixated on her impending bundle of joy.

“She hasn’t spoken much about [the arrest]. She’s truly focused on her pregnancy and not trying to get too stressed,” a source exclusively told US of the “Diamonds” singer, 34. “She is very confident about everything and has told friends she just hopes for a positive outcome.”

The source added that the “powerful” songstress who’s in her third trimester is prepared to help her rapper beau out as much as possible.

“[She] is powerful and will do what she can to help him,” the insider adds of how the pregnant pop star is supporting her man amid his recent arrest. “She loves ASAP and wants him to be by her side when she gives birth.”

Hopefully, things will continue to go smoothly with Rih even in the midst of Rocky’s legal woes.

What do YOU think about the latest A$AP x Rihanna update?