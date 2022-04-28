Bossip Video

Sage Steele Sues ESPN For Allegedly Punishing Her Over COVID-19 Vaccine Comments

One of ESPN’s most conservative, cringe-inducing, and color deaf characters is going half Karen and half snowflake in a new lawsuit that she has filed against her employer for alleged retaliation and violation of her “free speech”. According to a Wall Street Journal article, Sage Steele claims that she was sidelined by ESPN after making some wild comments about President Barack Obama and his Blackness while in the comforting presence of a white man, ex-NFL quarterback Jay Cutler while on his Uncut podcast.

Let’s start with what some might consider the tamest of her comments:

“I respect everyone’s decision. I really do. But to mandate it is sick, and it’s scary to me in many ways,” she said. “But I have a job, a job that I love and, frankly, a job that I need.”

Why might she “need” this job? Well, she is a mother and needs to care for her children. Also, people online have taken it upon themselves to offer a pettier reason for Sage’s desperate need of ESPN employment…

Cold world. However, not as cold as the most egregious of Sage’s inflammatory quips about President Obama, his Blackness, and his father…

On the subject of race, Steele said she thought it was “fascinating” that Obama identified himself as Black on the U.S. census “considering his Black dad was nowhere to be found but his white mom and grandma raised him.”

Sage Steele Is Historically On The Wrong Side Of Important Issues

Let us not forget that this is the same woman who left Jemele Hill out to dry when she accurately called Donald Trump exactly what he is, a white supremacist.

Let us also not forget that this is the same woman who blamed her women colleagues for the harassment they received from the athletes they interview.

“When you dress like that, I’m not saying you deserve the gross comments, but you know what you’re doing when you’re putting that outfit on, too,” she said.

Sage probably thinks she’s the Brian Flores of ESPN, suing the company while still doing SportsCenter every day. The bozoery of it all…