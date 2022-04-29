Bossip Video

Terry Crews Apologizes For Tweets About Black Lives Matter

Terry Crews firmly inserted tab A (his foot) into slot B (his mouth) during “the summer of reckoning” in 2020 when the world’s attention turned to bloody police injustice and more specifically, the murder of George Floyd at the hands of then-cop Derek Chauvin. Crews pressed send on the following tweet while millions of people were in the streets risking their lives and freedom to make their voices heard.

The slander was rich and forthcoming as Crews took hits from all angles across multiple social media platforms including a diss from Rick Ross that was just succinct enough to sting and ring. Wednesday night, Crews was a guest on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah and attempted to make amends for his transracial transgressions according to Yahoo! News.

“I’m going to let you know, I really do want to apologize to anybody who was offended by these tweets, and was hurt deeply,” Crews said. “Because as an example, as an African American man, a Black man here in this country, I did not want to give the perception that we’re supposed to gloss this over and forgive the death of George Floyd, the murder of George Floyd. And I want to apologize to everyone right now who was ever offended, because it hurt.”

Not sure when Terry came to Jesus because when his pec-flexin’ a** was gettin’ lit up in 280 characters or less, he was indignant as anyone we’ve ever seen…

Supremacist deez, Terry.