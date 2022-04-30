Finders Sleepers: Bold AF Bruh Man Burglars Told A Woman How To Secure Her Apartment—AFTER She Found Them Sleeping In Her Bed [Video]

You’ve heard of car-jacking before, but what about apartment-jacking?

Between mask mandates lifting as a new COVID variant surges and passengers regularly turning planes into boxing rings, vacations aren’t as relaxing as they used to be. Instead of coming home for a good night’s sleep in her own bed, Fox5 reports a woman in Greenbelt, Maryland returned to find her bed was the only thing left in her apartment, and two strangers were sleeping in it like Black Goldilocks. Unlike the little blonde freeloader, before these two trespassers left, they showed the victim how to protect her home from future break-ins in a bizarre viral video.

The Greenbelt Police Department said the woman, who asked to remain anonymous, returned from a week-long trip on April 5 to find her front door damaged. The man and woman she found laid up in her bed had made themselves at home already and told the woman that they had taken everything she owned. She told Fox5 the terrifying experience was so traumatic that she’s had nightmares and didn’t leave her apartment for a week after the incident. The apartment complex will allow her to break her lease and move after the ordeal.

“Not only were they in my home, but everything in my home was gone except for my bed because he details how he loved my bed so much. And I’m like who are you? And he says my name. He’s like you didn’t pay your rent. I’m like what are you talking about? I paid my rent.”

The man stopped her before she could escape or call for help, but they agreed to leave casually.

“He tackles me, and I’m like ‘sir this is my home you not gone let me leave?’ He’s like, ‘no I’m just saying you not gone call the police. I’m going to give you your apartment you just not gone call the police.'”

The victim secretly started recording on her phone after the man calmed down. In the video, he’s casually packing up “his” belongings like it’s time to check out of a hotel, except it seems like he already stole every towel she owned. While the squatters slowly mosey out of her apartment, the man even took time to explain the different ways someone could break into her unit. “It’s a learning experience he said,” while strolling past the victim with a bag of her toiletries.

“I just couldn’t believe this was happening to me, I see this on TV,” she said. “They really took over my apartment, and I was just trying to remain calm. But at the same time, I just couldn’t believe this was happening to me. I come home and literally, two people are in my bed relaxing.”

The estimated $50,000 worth of personal property is still missing. Whoever this man is, he sounds really chill and confident like he does this all the time. He even told the victim that he already has plans to do it again in another apartment. The professional squatters fled the scene, and police are still looking for them.

What would you do if you found your home cleared out and strangers sleeping in your bed?