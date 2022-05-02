Bossip Video

Charlamagne Tha God has completely turned his public image around over the course of the past few years, but his recent appearance on Ziwe’s self-titled late-night talk show put him back in the hot seat for some of his most controversial moments.

The Breakfast Club host was a guest on the season two premiere of her Showtime series Ziwe, being asked by the host about multiple “beefs” he’s had with Black women throughout the years.

“So, you’ve had beefs with Lil Mama, Monique, Cassie, Azaelia Banks, your own co-host Angela Yee, the list goes on and on and on and on,” Ziwe begins, to which Charlamagne replies, “Beefs is a strong word.” “You’ve maligned Black women,” Ziwe continued. “So, why do you hate Black women exactly?”

While the Black Privilege author ensured the host and her audience that he “loves Black women,” he admits that he could see how people could come to that conclusion based on “three or four times” he’s had negative interactions with Black women on The Breakfast Club.

In the end, Ziwe asks the radio host to look into the camera and pledge to donate 100% of his salary to Black women reparations. While Charlamagne declines that commitment, he admits he already does help Black women make a lot of money, mentioning that he is married to a Black woman and has four daughters.

Despite the tough conversation, Tha God’s Honest Truth host seemed to enjoy his time on the show, posting about his appearance on Instagram and calling Ziwe a “young icon.”

“It Was A Privilege and a Honor to be roasted by the young icon @ziwef I thoroughly enjoy this show and how she conducts and manipulates her conversations!,” he wrote under a clip of his appearance. “She’s in a lane all by herself!!! Queen of Cringe Comedy!!!!”

Along with Charlamagne Tha God, more guests to sit in Ziwe’s hot seat this season will include Hannibal Buress, Chet Hanks, Emily Ratajkowski, Nicole Byer, and more.

New episodes of Ziwe premiere Sundays on Showtime.