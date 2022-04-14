Bossip Video

Who better to put the pressure on Chet Hanks than the one-and-only Ziwe?

A new trailer for season two of Ziwe shows the host giving Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson’s son, Chet Hanks, the chance to apologize for some of his past controversial actions…of which there’s a pretty long list. The 31-year-old previously made headlines for speaking out against the COVID vaccine, also saying it was tough growing up so “privileged.”

Of course, he’s also known for speaking in a Jamaican Patois accent, which Ziwe also referenced in the clip.

“Are there any marginalized communities you want to apologize to?” she asks in the clip. Hanks simply replies, “Nah.” She goes on to press him even more, asking “What accent will you be conducting this interview in?” To this question, he replied using Jamaican slang, saying, “Bof” while proving he doesn’t care about all the criticism that comes his way.

Other celebs to sit in the hot seat in the upcoming season will include Emily Ratajkowski, Charlamagne Tha God, Ilana Glazer, Hannibal Buress, Nicole Byer, Mia Kalifa and Adam Pally, plus the person behind the anonymous Instagram account DeuxMoi.

Check out the hilarious trailer for yourself down below: