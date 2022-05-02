Bossip Video

Prepare to not be shocked by allegations that the 45th president of these United States wanted to have U.S. citizens shot during protests in Washington D.C. over the murder of George Floyd.

According to Axios, ex-Defense Secretary Mark Esper recently published a memoir titled A Sacred Oath chronicling his experiences serving under commander-in-lying-about-everything Donald Trump.

Now, I haven’t read the book, so I can’t say for certain that it contains an entire paragraph about how Trump regularly smelled like white supremacy and Tang, but there is, apparently, a part about Orange Jussolini asking security, “Can’t you just shoot them? Just shoot them in the legs or something?” when protesters gathered in front of the White House. (I also can’t say for certain whether this allegedly happened on the same day Trump was being a little bunker baby and hiding from protesters in the White House panic room, but both things happened in the first week of June 2020, according to Esper, so it was probably the same day.)

Esper wrote that the moment “was surreal, sitting in front of the Resolute desk, inside the Oval Office, with this idea weighing heavily in the air, and the President red-faced and complaining loudly about the protests underway in Washington, D.C.”

“The good news—this wasn’t a difficult decision,” Esper wrote. “The bad news—I had to figure out a way to walk Trump back without creating the mess I was trying to avoid.”

Imagine being a defense secretary and having to explain to a sitting president that y’all can’t just be out here capping kneecaps because there’s a crowd of people outside exercising those First Amendment rights conservatives usually purport themselves as protectors of.

Anyway, in case some of you suspect that Esper might be telling lies about the Grinch who tried to steal a second term because Esper was salty about getting fired, he’s not the only one who witnessed it. According to Axios, the” book was vetted at the highest levels of the Pentagon” and numerous people corroborated what Esper said including nearly “three dozen 4-star generals, senior civilians, and some Cabinet members” who allegedly “witnessed what Esper witnessed.”

Axios adds;

Michael Bender — then with The Wall Street Journal, now with the N.Y. Times — reported last year in his book, “Frankly, We Did Win This Election,” that Trump repeatedly called for law enforcement to shoot protesters during heated meetings inside the Oval Office.

And for those who aren’t aware, Esper was fired after the 2020 election because Trump was beefing with him for a number of reasons including Esper publicly saying he opposed invoking the Insurrection Act, a law from 1807 that would’ve allowed the use of active-duty troops on U.S. soil.

Speaking of insurrections, I think we can all agree that Bunker Punk Trump didn’t have the same energy for the insurrectionists at the Jan. 6 Whitey Rage Riot at the U.S. Capitol that he encouraged through all of his voter fraud propaganda.

Y’all know 45 wasn’t about pulling out 45s to shoot his MAGA minions. He just wants to shoot protesters of systemic racism because systemic racism is what had him in the Oval Office in the first place.