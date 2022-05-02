Bossip Video

Ashley Darby of The Real Housewives of Potomac recently opened up about her separation from her husband of eight years Michael Darby and surprisingly, the estranged couple is still living together amid the split.

Ashley, 33, dropped the bombshell confession while speaking with FOX 5 DC this week.

“My kids are pretty young. My son is 2, my other son is 1, so they don’t really have an awareness. Michael and I are still living together, we’re still under the same roof so no difference for them,” said the housewife of her current situation.

Fans will get to see the ups and downs of Ashley and her ex-husband’s marriage in the forthcoming season of RHOP, according to the mother of two.

“It does limit a lot of what I can disclose here. They’re documenting and all of that is unfolding,” she explained.

Ashley and Michael jumped the broom in 2014 and two years later, the couple made their reality TV debut on RHOP in 2016. The former married couple has been at the center of drama on the hit Bravo series due to sexual assault allegations brought forth against Michael. He was also accused of making sexual comments about another man during a night out drinking.

Since then, the 62-year-old has vehemently denied the claims and his prior felony and assault charges for the alleged sexual misconduct incident were dismissed because of insufficient evidence. The ex-husband and wife share two young sons together.

When asked how she was processing the recent split, Ashley told the show’s hosts that she wasn’t “really taking it in. “

She continued:

“Even though I’m a public figure and I put so much of myself out there for public consumption, ultimately–especially now that I have kids, what is most important is their well-being and my well-being. So, I appreciate the support I’m getting. That’s nice and that’s all I can ask for.”

Play

As previously reported, on April 19, Ashley issued a statement to the Daily Dish announcing her decision to part ways with Michael.

“We are aware that there will be many speculative views as to why we have made this decision. People will be quick to assume that the causes were too much intrusion by reality TV into the most personal parts of our lives, age gap issues, cultural problems, or child-rearing differences,” the statement read.

“Pieces of all these may have affected our pure love for each other, but no one reason is the root cause of our mutual decision to go our separate ways, ” the statement continued, before adding: “We are now both at very different stages in our lives and have different goals for our futures. “

An insider close to the former lovebirds told PEOPLE that the couple had “serious problems for about a year now.”