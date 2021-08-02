Bossip Video

Here we go again…

Michael Darby knows you saw a picture of him [again] talking to a woman who’s not his Real Housewife of Potomac spouse [again] and he’s denying cheating rumors [once again].

On Sunday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live, Michael was the show’s bartender while his wife Ashley Darby chatted with Andy Cohen.

During the chat, Ashley who was joined by Ryan O’Connell dished on #RHOP season 6 and even played a game of “Lovey Dovey Darby” with her hubby to see if their answers about their marriage match.





Play



“More than one, less than 100 threesomes,” huh? Interesting.

Things got even spicier however when Michael was given a chance to clear the air about a recent pic of him and a mystery woman. In case you missed it, a picture surfaced of Michael alongside an unidentified blonde, marking the second time in recent years some Michael Darby footage has caused concern.

Last year, a video and photos surfaced of Michael in a hotel room amid allegations that he was “partying with several strippers.” Michael then confessed to Ashley that he “did something he regrets” but stopped short of saying that he cheated even after pictures of him in his underwear, that Ashely sniffs to make sure he’s not cheating, surfaced.

And while this recent pic raised eyebrows on social media, Michael is assuring Ashley that she has no reason to worry.

“Sometimes we go out together; sometimes we go on our own, and so I went out and had a good time,” said Michael on Watch What Happens Live. “Of course there’s fans all over the place and they came up and said hello. But you know, I’m always going to have pictures taken of me in places — I really don’t care anymore.” “I have a good time, and I love this woman dearly,” he added. “And we’re together forever.”

Ashley chimed in and said that Michael has her full trust.

“We are doing things differently this time postpartum, and we’re having more fun this time than we did last time,” she said. “So I think I’m keeping him happy at home.”





Play



Looks like the Darbys are stronger than ever.

Mind you, this also comes after Michal was criminally charged with sexual assault for allegedly grabbing the butt of a male “Real Housewives of Potomac” crew member but was exonerated and after he was accused of groping #RHOP producers and even the glutes of Bravo boss Andy Cohen.

Despite all that, Ashley’s remained by his side. She recently revealed however that she has a postnuptial agreement that will protect her if they split and ensures that she receives 50% of their assets.

Good for her!

Watch more of Ashely and Michael on #WWWHL, including the below clip of Michael doubling down on his claims that his buddy Juan Dixon won’t remarry Robyn Dixon.

“There’s no reason for Juan to go to the altar,” said Michael. “He’s already married her one time. How many times does he have to do it?”





Play

