Bossip Video

DeAndre Hopkins is being suspended for six games after violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

The 2022-2023 football season hasn’t started but the drama is already heating up in the National Football League. DeAndre Hopkins had a wild 2021 chapter in his career where he was plagued with injuries. Initially, he injured his hamstring, and then he had a torn MCL in week 14 that caused him to miss the remainder of the year.

Now according to a new report from Si.com the Arizona Cardinals player has been popped for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drug policy. The policy is just as it sounds and seemingly covers a vast majority of substances, but mainly steroids. The punishment for violating the policy has landed Hopkins a six-game suspension after missing a hefty chunk of last year.

“DeAndre Hopkins of the Arizona Cardinals has been suspended without pay for the first six games of the 2022 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances,” an NFL spokesperson said in a statement. “Hopkins is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cardinals’ active roster following the team’s sixth regular-season game.”

The loss of Hopkins could be a serious roadblock for the Cardinals in their quest for a Super Bowl run in the 2022-2023 season. Hopefully, this is just a minor setback for Hopkins and he can return in Week 7 looking brand new.