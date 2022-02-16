Eli Apple gets baked on Twitter following Bengals Super Bowl LVI loss after delivering trash talk to his peers just two weeks prior.
When the Bengals secured their Super Bowl LVI spot, the feeling was electric for the entire state of Ohio. It had been decades since the Bengals had been this close to winning it all. But, while everyone was excited, Eli Apple took things too far.
Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿
— Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 31, 2022
He hopped on Twitter to trash talk Mecole Hardman and Ty Hill after ending their playoff dreams. The thing about trash talk, though, is if you dish it, you’ve got to be able to take it, as well. After the Super Bowl LVI loss, the entire NFL and Twitter hopped in Eli Apples’ mentions. He reportedly had 42,000 mentions seconds after the clock hit :00. Let’s take a look at some of the top-tier slander sent his way.
Click after the jump to see even more of the unlimited supply of Eli Apple slander.
@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS
— Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022
Got heeee😂😂😂
— Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2022
Such an incredible experience providing coverage at my first Super Bowl, unlike Eli Apple. pic.twitter.com/7QelePlnfE
— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) February 14, 2022
“What happen to Eli Apple “ pic.twitter.com/qAuBusHWId
— Cam Sutton (@Camdocious_) February 14, 2022
Eli Apple could wait 6 months to have his first tweet and people will still be waiting to clown him 😂😭
— ⚡️Garrett Ferguson⚡️ (@GarrettSprints) February 14, 2022
NFL players logging on to Twitter after Eli Apple gets cooked: pic.twitter.com/MWFjdQnjbo
— Clem (@TheClemReport) February 14, 2022
Sometimes the slander isn’t warranted but with the audacity, Eli displayed after his playoff win he knew the second the game was over he could expect this response. Keep in mind he was trash-talking a team who already secured a championship while he is still new to the league.
Apple Pack Gone Hit Hard In LA.. 😮💨 https://t.co/vxkZDrgogs
— Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) February 14, 2022
🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/Qq4RTR4jEW pic.twitter.com/w3P8EzigdR
— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) February 14, 2022
Eli Apple had 4 cities praying on his downfall LMAOO. It’s finna be so ugly on this app for him.
— Liyah 💞 (@liyah_kb) February 14, 2022
Saints fans to Eli Apple pic.twitter.com/PUvpjp6P8b
— Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) February 14, 2022
Me waiting for Eli Apple to drop that next tweet pic.twitter.com/AwZZgN2Otg
— RAMEY (@HoodieRamey) February 14, 2022
