Eli Apple gets baked on Twitter following Bengals Super Bowl LVI loss after delivering trash talk to his peers just two weeks prior.

When the Bengals secured their Super Bowl LVI spot, the feeling was electric for the entire state of Ohio. It had been decades since the Bengals had been this close to winning it all. But, while everyone was excited, Eli Apple took things too far.

Aye @MecoleHardman4 @cheetah dm me yall number and I’ll hook yall up wit them super bowl tickets on me 🤞🏿 — Eli Apple (@EliApple) January 31, 2022

He hopped on Twitter to trash talk Mecole Hardman and Ty Hill after ending their playoff dreams. The thing about trash talk, though, is if you dish it, you’ve got to be able to take it, as well. After the Super Bowl LVI loss, the entire NFL and Twitter hopped in Eli Apples’ mentions. He reportedly had 42,000 mentions seconds after the clock hit :00. Let’s take a look at some of the top-tier slander sent his way.

Click after the jump to see even more of the unlimited supply of Eli Apple slander.

@EliApple It’s cool big bro! You might get one of these one day 🥺 but in the mean time just go get better at your craft ✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/y6ZJN5zkgS — Mecole Hardman Jr. (@MecoleHardman4) February 14, 2022

Got heeee😂😂😂 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 14, 2022

Such an incredible experience providing coverage at my first Super Bowl, unlike Eli Apple. pic.twitter.com/7QelePlnfE — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) February 14, 2022

“What happen to Eli Apple “ pic.twitter.com/qAuBusHWId — Cam Sutton (@Camdocious_) February 14, 2022

Eli Apple could wait 6 months to have his first tweet and people will still be waiting to clown him 😂😭 — ⚡️Garrett Ferguson⚡️ (@GarrettSprints) February 14, 2022