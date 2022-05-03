Bossip Video

Rapper Rod Wave was arrested over an outstanding warrant out of Osceola County, Florida for Domestic Battery by strangulation.

Rod Wave–real name Rodarius Marcell Green–was driving in his hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida on Sunday in his 2021 Dodge Durango when he was pulled over for a traffic violation…but that was only be the tip of the iceberg.

After the initial stop in Pinellas County, it was revealed Rod had an outstanding felony warrant out of Osceola County. The warrant was for domestic battery by strangulation, stemming from an alleged event that took place in December of 2021, according to NBCMiami. Rod Wave shared a small glimpse into the ordeal on his social media pages, uploading a short clip of him with blue and red lights behind him while shaking his head.

Rod is known to be a hometown hero, recently giving away over $25,000 in his city to help with rising gas prices. The rapper was jailed in Pinellas County and reportedly didn’t have a lawyer listed on jail records to further address the situation.

According to those same records, Rod Wave is still being held at the jail and no immediate update was available. We will keep you updated as the story develops.