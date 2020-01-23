Florida Crazies: St. Petersburg Man Popped For Starting Fire In His Apartment To Keep Warm

Florida Man Arrested For Starting Fire In Apartment To Keep Himself Warm

Florida is gonna Florida but damn…

According to WFLA, a 66-year-old St. Petersburg man, Mark Okrent, has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson for setting a stack of papers on fire in order to keep warm inside his apartment.

St. Petersburg Police Department says the fire department was called when the flames grew long enough to set off the smoke alarms in the 30-unit building. Residents were home at the time but no one was reported injured.

While it’s insane to start a blaze in your house, we’re really side-eyeing this guy’s family and friends. Does no one check on him? Could no one have lent him a space heater? Does he need someone to CashApp him a couple dollars to put on the power bill???

Craziness.