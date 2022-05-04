Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian’s obsession with Marilyn Monroe is reaching new levels.

As it turns out, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! helped Kim Kardashian with a little more than Marilyn Monroe’s iconic “Happy Birthday Mr. President” gown for the Met Gala earlier this week. In the clip below, fans can see the reality star’s reaction as Ripley’s present her with an actual lock of Monroe’s hair. Given her longtime admiration for the late superstar, it should come as no surprise that Kim was over the moon about getting such an unusual present, claiming she was going to sleep with the hair by her side every single night.

“Oh my god, I am literally going to do same crazy voodoo s**t [with the hair lock]. I channel her,” she says in the clip. “This [the hair lock] is so special to me. Thank you so much. This is so cool. Wow, this is sleeping with me every night.”

Plus, on tonight’s episode of Access Hollywood, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! will give viewers the full scoop on Kim’s Orlando trip to pick up the iconic dress, where the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum was joined by boyfriend Pete Davidson.

As fans of Kardashian already know, the mother of four says she lost 16 pounds in just three weeks to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress at the Met Gala. In another clip from Ripley’s, viewers can see the first time Kim tried on the dress, not able to fit the legendary gown over her famous rear-end.

Not only that, the SKIMS founder had to wear gloves while trying it on because it was so fragile.

Check out that clip down below: