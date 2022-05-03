Bossip Video

Kim Kardashian always shows out at the Met Gala, and this year, there’s some serious history behind her outfit.

For Monday night’s event, Kardashian borrowed one of Marilyn Monroe’s most recognizable gowns, worn by the icon as she sang “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” for John F. Kennedy dress in 1962.

The famous garment has been kept on display in Orlando, Florida, at Ripley’s Believe It or Not!, but this week, the reality star slipped into the dress and dyed her hair blonde to go full Monroe. She finished the glamorous style with diamond drop earrings and a white fur jacket, letting the historic dress shine.

Designed by Jean Louis, the dress originally cost $12,000, being worn by Monroe during her performance for President Kennedy on May 19, 1962 at a Madison Square Garden fundraiser, just three months before she died. Ripley’s purchased the dress from Julien’s Auction back in November 2016 for $4.81 million, making it one of the most expensive dresses in the world.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian fashion moment without an alarming diet leading up to the big day. According to Kim, she had to lose 16 pounds in just a few weeks in order to fit into the garment, something that’s obviously not safe in such a short amount of time–especially for someone like Kardashian, who is already quite small.

“I tried it on and it didn’t fit me. I said, ‘Give me three weeks.’ I had to lose 16 pounds down today,” Kardashian said on the red carpet. “It was such a challenge. It was like a [movie] role. I was determined to fit [into] it. I haven’t had carbs or sugar in about three weeks. We’re having pizza and donut party back at the hotel [after the Met Gala].” Please, y’all, don’t look to Kim Kardashian for safe or sustainable health advice.

And of course, her dress wasn’t the only reason all eyes were on Kim last night. Just a few days after making their red carpet debut at another event, Kim and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, achieved another huge milestone as a couple: their first Met Gala.

The Saturday Night Live star played it safe, sticking with a classic Dior black suit and a pair of sunglasses. The naturally pale comedian also seemed to take a page out of Kim K’s book by putting on some self-tanner, something he made fun of his ex-fiancée Ariana Grande for after their break-up.

The couple didn’t quite mimic the PDA from Kim’s sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancée, Travis Barker, but the comedian did give his girlfriend a kiss on the forehead on the red carpet, holding her hand the entire time. The pair also showed off their chemistry during an interview with family friend La La Anthony, when Pete joked, “She didn’t let me wear my propeller hat but it’s fine.”

Unsurprisingly, Anthony didn’t ask about Pete’s new tattoo, which seemingly represents the initials of Kim’s children with ex Kanye West, so we’ll have to wait a little longer to hear more about that one.