Derek Chauvin’s Plea Deal Accepted By Federal Judge

Derek Chauvin was found guilty of murdering George Floyd in cold blood in broad daylight on a Minneapolis street in front of group of horrified citizens. As a result of this conviction, Chauvin was facing life in prison as the most harsh sentence that he could receive.

Today, according to CNN, a federal judge has agreed to Chauvin’s plea deal and will sentence him to 20-25 years in prison. We can’t even begin to imagine why a judge would even allow a plea deal of any kind. Not only was Chauvin’s crime egregious, he has shown little to no contrition because he is already appealing his case. He doesn’t believe that he did anything wrong. Yet somehow, he’s found a way to extract mercy from the court? Gross.

The agreement states that Chauvin’s federal sentence will run concurrent with his state sentence of 22.5 years. Under Minnesota state law, Chauvin will have to serve 15 years before he is eligible for supervised released. Gross.

A date has not been set for sentencing but we hope that something changes between now and then. Throw the book at this pig. Make an example of him so his bacon-wrapped bros know that this could easily be them.