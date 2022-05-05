Bossip Video

Rihanna Stars In A$AP Rocky’s New Music Video “D.M.B.”

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are continuing to be the new celebrity it couple as they await their first child while dodging stress, drama and infidelity rumors like Neo dodging Matrix bullets. Now, Rocky and Rihanna are showing off their Black love affair through a video for Rocky’s new song “D.M.B.”

According to Variety, the video is described as “an ode to the classic love story, with Rocky and Rihanna depicting true ride-or-die characters in a devoted relationship despite their circumstances.” The big news, of course, is Rihanna making her first appearance in anything music-related since, well, who knows. We been screaming, “Where you at, Rhi Rhi?” for too long to keep track.

But she is all up in this video looking glorious as always, ain’t she?

As for the song, “D.M.B.”, which is produced by Rocky, Skepta, Shlohmo, Hector Delgado, and Kelvin Krash, according to Pitchfork, it depicts a story that isn’t that far off from the couple’s actual story.

From Variety:

The song is a musically straightforward Rocky song, but the video is something else entirely: as it is described, a love story involving Rocky and Rihanna as a pair of urban hustlers, with multiple different settings and special effects that range from Rocky getting arrested and later freed (and greeted ecstatically by Rihanna) to a high-class dinner where Rihanna comically pushes away a waitress who is apparently offering something unacceptable — and finally to what appears to be their wedding, with Rocky in a classy suit and Rihanna in a lovely red dress, albeit in the humble setting of what looks like a project hallway.

Not only is Rihanna out here making a fan-pleasing appearance in Rocky’s video, but she recently attended the Smoker’s Club Festival in Los Angeles to support her man in his first appearance on stage since he was arrested in connection with a November 2021 shooting, according to US Magazine.

Anyway, they cute, or whatever. What do y’all think about Rocky’s new song and video?