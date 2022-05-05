Bossip Video

42 Dugg has been arrested after he failed to surrender to authorities in order to serve his six-month prison sentence.

According to reports from Detroit News, the 27-year-old failed to report to a federal prison camp last month in West Virginia, where he was set to serve his sentence for illegally possessing a firearm. Since Dugg never turned himself in for the charge–which is connected to an incident in which he allegedly fired a weapon inside a gun range in Atlanta–he is facing an absconding charge, which could mean up to five years behind bars.

The rapper was arrested on in Detroit on Wednesday, after he arrived on a private jet that flew in from Memphis.

“He got off the plane and they were waiting there to greet him,” the rapper’s lawyer, Steve Scharg, said.

Just last week, 42 Dugg was in the news after he criticized 6ix9ine, who appeared to ambush Lil Durk’s lookalike in a video, which led to the rappers are trading shots online. The Detroit native took to Instagram to post about the drama surrounding 6ix9ine’s use of Perkioo.

“I hate when b***h a** n****s do hoe shit to good people rat a** n****s involving white boys in street s**t n****s be lames and hoes n****s could’ve pulled up on so many other n****s they a pull up on a kid with nothing to do wit nothing,” 42 Dugg wrote in response to the clip. “Y’all can never expect ah non street person to understand the streets these n****s blowing down on kids tryna ruin kids life knowing ah real n**** ah spit on you b***h n****s.”

6ix9ine responded by offering to fight Dugg during an Instagram Live session, later accusing him of ducking the fade. After that, Dugg shared a since-deleted video agreeing to fight 6ix9ine for $500,000, though it seems to have been in jest.