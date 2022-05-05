Bossip Video

Future and Drake connect with Director X for Game Of Thrones-inspired “WAIT FOR U” visuals from Future’s album, I Never Liked You.

Future’s latest album, I Never Liked You, has hit the streets and the toxic king has set the tone for summer releases. The rapper didn’t even wait more than 72 hours to release the deluxe version, featuring Lil Baby, Lil Durk, and more.

Among the album cuts were two tracks featuring his frequent collaborator Drake. One of those tracks, “WAIT FOR U,” also featured Tems and was instantly a fan favorite on the album. Of course, it was only right for Future to deliver a visual for the track and there’s no one better to direct it than the legend himself, Director X.

The video is a “Tale of The Toxic King” and is seemingly inspired by medieval times and Game Of Thrones. We already know Drake has decent acting chops, but Future holds his own in the video as well, all while keeping his signature unimpressed energy as always.

The video is sure to be just one of many coming our way for the album and probably is just the start of Drake and Future’s plans for Summer 2022.