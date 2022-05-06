Bossip Video

Antronie Scott’s Family To Receive $450,000 Settlement Following Fatal 2016 Shooting

Antronie Scott didn’t make any big headlines on cable news, there weren’t thousands of people protesting on his behalf in cities all across the world, and more than likely, you never heard his name until right now. However, this is the case with most abuses of police power, for all the ones we hear about, there are hundreds, if not thousands of others that aren’t on camera or news reports.

According to a San Antonio Report article, Scott’s family will finally receive some small measure of restorative justice and accountability from the entity responsible for his death back in 2016. 6 years later, the city of San Antonio will pay out a $450,000 settlement.

The payments — $150,0000 each to Scott’s son, Antronie Scott Jr.; mother Diane Peppar; and Elena Scott, his widow — settle a consolidated wrongful death lawsuit the family filed against the city and Officer John Lee, who died in 2020.

This is all business as far as the city is concerned.

“This settlement is in the best interest of the City and the community,” said City Attorney Andy Segovia Thursday, echoing the language of the memo attached to the agenda item. “By settling we avoid what could be a lengthy trial and appeal process and allow all parties to move forward.”

On Feb. 4, 2016, Officer Lee was called to arrest Scott for outstanding warrants. When Scott complied with Lee’s demand to “show me your hands”, Lee says he “feared for his life” thinking that the 36-year-old was holding a gun, however, it was a cell phone. Lee was initially set to be terminated before Police Chief William McManus decided that he only needed “more training”. John Lee died in 2020 from causes that were not reported.

Pigs protecting pigs.