Bossip Video

Wifi war sparking Internet personality Kevin Samuels has died according to his mother Beverly Samuels-Burch.

Kevin Samuels is one of the most controversial names on the Internet for purposely rabble-rousing and making egregiously ignorant comments about Black women and relationships, and yesterday the Internet exploded with rumors that he passed away. The Fulton County Medical Examiners Office released a statement saying they couldn’t confirm or deny his passing, which usually serves as an indirect confirmation. Several unverified reports and sources were passed around the Internet and more alleged details surfaced.

The Atlanta Police also released a report on an incident involving a man named “Mr. Kelvin [sic] Samuels.”

Per the report, authorities received a call from a woman inside Samuels’ Atlanta home saying that he was in distress. The woman revealed that Samuels previously complained about chest pain before falling on top of her. He was transferred to a local hospital where he reportedly died.

Kevin Samuels’ Mother Confirms His Death, Says She Found Out On Social Media

Kevin Samuels’ mom, Beverly Samuels-Burch, confirmed his passing to NBC News. According to the grieving mother, she found out that her son died on social media. She also declined to release details about what happened.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” she said in a phone call on Friday. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

Terrible.

Celebs React To Kevin Samuels’ Death

Several people let off jokes at Samuels’s expense, while a few celebrities honored and memorialized him. Marlon Wayans took to Instagram to memorialize the Internet sensation.

“Appreciate you trying to hold on and express masculinity,” said Wayans.

Another person who sent their condolences was his nemesis, Dr. Umar. While the two didn’t see eye to eye on everything and while we likened them to the Thanos and Kilmonger of Internet toxicity, they apparently always maintained a level of respect for each other’s foolery.

Umar took to Instagram to share his thoughts on Samuels passing.

“I don’t like to see insults and mockery aimed at our recently departed,” wrote Johnson.

Tamar Braxton has also weighed in…

as well as YouTuber/former #RHOA star LaToya Forever.