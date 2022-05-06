Bossip Video

LaLa Anthony Talks To Charlamagne Tha God About Carmelo Anthony Divorce

Charlamagne Tha God sat down with his sister LaLa Anthony on a new episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Emerging Hollywood where they discussed not only LaLa’s background in New York, but also her acting career and her personal life away from the camera. The latter subject matter veered off into a very interesting discussion about why LaLa ultimately chose to divorce her longtime husband Carmelo Anthony. While she didn’t go into specifics, we know that Melo has had infidelity issues that made their way into the public sphere. During that tumultuous time in her life, people were less-than-empathetic about her emotional pain saying, “Well, what you expect? You was [sic] with a basketball player.”

Ouch.

LaLa did make it clear that she and Melo are on very good terms and have transparency with their 15-year-old son Kiyan about how their family dynamic has evolved.

“We want to be a great example to our son,” she said. “We have open conversations with him. We tell him, ‘You were made from love.’ We’re still a family, and we do things together. We go to his games together. We try to keep it as normal as possible.”

