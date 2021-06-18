Ah man…

Things have been rocky between Carmelo Anthony and Lala Anthony who filed for divorce after nearly 11 years of marriage in the latest of countless celebrity divorce filings during the COVID-era.

You may remember when the couple separated in 2017 before later reconciling. A few years later, Lala revealed she was considering a divorce while they were living apart.

Her announcement came after pictures surfaced seemingly showing Carmelo yachting with a mystery woman. Naturally, the star baller claimed he was merely on a “business trip” with a friend and his wife.

“All them bloggers that’s trying to put that out there, that sh*t is not cool at all,” said Melo. That’s not cool at all. Let that family be they family, they married. The only reason I’m addressing this is because this is affecting my family now and you got me out here looking crazy. Usually I won’t address this, but I had to address this.”

Last year, during the lockdown, Lala revealed they were quarantining together during the pandemic which continues to tear couples apart despite outside opening back up.

Now, according to TMZ, Lala is ready for it to be over and slapped Melo with divorce papers citing irreconcilable differences.

Sources close to the former couple tell TMZ they’ve been separated for awhile but remain friends, as always, after 16 years together, and everything about the divorce is amicable.

We’re told they both wanted to take time to ensure a private and smooth transition in their relationship for their 14-year-old son, Kiyan — who’s always their top priority — and they remain fully aligned as parenting partners.

Do you think there’s still a chance for Lala and Carmelo to reconcile? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over their looming split on the flip.