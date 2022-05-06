Bossip Video

In Episode 8 of Atlanta, we see Paper Boi deal with the dark side of fame and end up lost in his new world, where he bumps into the most surprising celebrity you could imagine.

This week’s episode of Atlanta picks up with Al and Darius in a cafe planning for the day ahead of them with plans of Nepalese space cake and exploring the “city of dreams.” Earn shows up and you can further feel the friendship is gone as he is in full manager mode. It’s not hard to notice he sits behind the duo and not at the table directly with them.

The struggle between manager and friendship is further uncomfortable later on in the episode, when Paper Boi brings up who owns his masters. The episode is a good look into what many rappers have described about their time overseas and the crazy fans they deal with.

After Paper Boi leaves the cafe with Darius (before being left solo as Darius’ high was beating the brakes off of him) now he is in the Red Light District with no security and recognized by annoying white fans looking for trouble. He runs to escape these fans, and while hiding, he watches as they steal a baby and toss it like a football between themselves.

Plus, there is a huge cameo in this episode that we promise you won’t see coming–but of course, we won’t spoil it for you.