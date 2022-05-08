Bossip Video

Rihanna is fully embracing her beautiful baby bump in the days leading up to giving birth.

On Saturday, May 7, Rih prepared for her very first Mother’s Day by uploading a video to Instagram showing off her extravagant “self care” routine.

For the clip, the Fenty founder had her baby bump on full display while wearing a silky seafoam green bra and panty set, keeping her head of hair wrapped up in a white towel. And because she’s Rihanna, she added another element to her look by wearing several pieces of gold jewelry, including two chain choker necklaces and a single bangle.

As for the self care routine, Rih used a variety of products from her very own Fenty Skin line, including the newly-released Cookies N Clean detox mask.

After applying the latest product in her growing line, the singer grabbed a container of Fenty Skin’s popular Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream, which she rubbed into her arms and elbows. She went on to apply the cream all over her baby bump, highlighting just how important it is to keep your belly happy and hydrated during pregnancy.

In the final moments of the video, the billionaire businesswoman poured some ginger ale into a champagne flute and placed two slices of cucumber over her eyes, successfully completing her routine.

“And that’s on self care,” she captioned the clip.

This playful video from Rihanna comes as fans watch her every move while waiting for the birth of her first child with boyfriend A$AP Rocky.

Even though she’s expected to deliver her bundle of joy any day now, it’s no surprise she’s pampering herself up until the last moment. Earlier on in her pregnancy, the singer spoke about how using cosmetics has helped her through her pregnancy during an interview with PEOPLE.