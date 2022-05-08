Bossip Video

If there’s one thing we know about Drake, he’s gonna enjoy himself–and he was clearly doing just that at Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

The Toronto native was spotted at the unlikely event with his good friend Jack Harlow, who just dropped his album on Friday. While in attendance, the “What’s Poppin” rapper took some time to speak to NBC Sports prior to the race, and at one point in the interview, Drake made his way into the frame to “eavesdrop” before completely dominating the conversation.

“I just had to show up. I’m so proud of this guy,” Drake said about the Louisville, KY native. “And we’re drunk.” Drizzy went on to clarify that his friend wasn’t actually intoxicated, saying, “He’s sober. I’m drunk.”

When the duo were asked if they had bet on a particular horse, the OVO rapper continued with his hilarious replied.

“We got a lot going on,” Drake said with a smirk, before Harlow took over to reveal they “forced to make a move, on the one and only Happy Jack.” “He’s really giving a good description of how I feel right now,” Jack continued. “[If there] was a Happy Aubrey, we’d run that too.”

Unfortunately for them, Happy Jack finished in 14th place during Saturday’s race.

After this exchange, Drake noticed the camera crew attempting to close the interview, which led to him roasting the entire Kentucky Derby.

“You can’t give it the wrap it up signal,” Drake insisted. “What are you gonna cut to? What are you gonna cut to? A shot of, like, poorly manicured grass, or something?” To that, the reporter cleverly replied, “You know what I’m gonna tell ’em? I’ma tell ’em, ‘Just hold on, we’re going home.'”

As for why Jack Harlow and Drake were at this event in the first place, the “Dua Lipa” rapper confirmed he was at the event to film the video for “Churchill Downs,” a Drake-assisted song from his new project, Come Home the Kids Miss You.

The rappers were joined at the event by comedian Druski, which only further solidified the ridiculousness that went down all day long.