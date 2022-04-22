Bossip Video

Pusha-T stopped by The Breakfast Club and revealed he heard the leaked Drake and Jack Harlow track, but he wasn’t phased by it.

Fresh off his “Cokechella” listening party, Pusha-T is making the rounds to promote his latest offering It’s Almost Dry. The album is a storybook chapter in his catalog, delivering an album half produced by Kanye West and the other half by Pharrell. The album even features Jay-Z, Kanye, and his brother Malice and it’s almost like every dream Pusha-T wanted he made happen for this album.

While out promoting the project, he stopped by Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club. During the interview, he opened up about the difficulty of pulling the album off, including clearing Kid Cudi’s feature alongside Kanye West amid their ongoing beef. He also revealed how his viral Arby’s commercial came into existence.

Of course, Pusha was asked about the leaked Drake and Jack Harlow song going around, where people think Drake dissed him by mentioning “middlemen.” Pusha responded and didn’t seem too phased, saying the song sounded old to him.

“Man, you know what? I think, like, I even heard that. And it sounds old to me like, the flows sound old. And then it’s like, even what is the considered, like, the shots. … It’s like, bro, after what I’ve done. Like ‘the middleman’ talk and all that type of talk. That’s not scathing for me. I’m here to, like, burn down everything.”

In the track, Drake mentions having to get his get back, but it seems Pusha isn’t worried but is always on go. After all, there is no proof Drake is even talking about Pusha-T, it could be a number of people. Push also said he’s “not entertaining” the Drake beef–for now at least.

In the interview, Pusha also talks about the “realness” in his relationship with Kanye West, his investment portfolio, and much more.

You can watch his full interview below.