Lauren London is the latest celebrity to react to Kendrick Lamar’s new music video.

After announcing the title and release date for his album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, Kendrick Lamar officially returned from his years-long hiatus to drop a new song and music video for “The Heart Part 5.”

A continuation of his long-running “The Heart” series, the visual sees Kendrick transform into Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, O.J. Simpson, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle, seemingly rapping from their perspective with each transformation.

"I wake up that morning with more heart to give you," Kendrick raps on the third verse while appearing as Nipsey in the video. "As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence. To my brother, to my kids, I'm in Heaven. To my mother, to my sis, I'm in Heaven. To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven. To my friends, make sure you countin' them blessings. To my fans, make sure you make them investments."

Kendrick Lamar Hints New Album ‘Mr. Morale And The Big Steppers’ Will Be A Double Disc He continues, “I seen the pain in your pupil when that trigger had squeezed… And though you did me gruesome, I was surely relieved. I completed my mission, wasn’t ready to leave. But fulfilled my days, my Creator was pleased.”

Lauren’s Response

A lot of celebs posted about Kendrick’s triumphant return, including known hip-hop enthusiast LeBron James and producer Hit-Boy. On Monday, an important co-sign for K.dot came with the approval of Lauren London, reposting a clip from the visual on her Instagram Story and simply writing, “Powerful Art.”

While Kendrick sending such a potent message as the late rapper was a huge risk, getting the approval of Hussle’s longtime love proves he did it the right way.

Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers drops on Friday, May 13.