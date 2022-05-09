Bossip Video

Kendrick Lamar morphs into OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, and Nipsey Hussle while rapping in the video for his long-awaited single, “The Heart Part 5.”

After 5 long years, Kendrick Lamar is finally making his official return to music.

While he delivered a pair of dope verses on his cousin Baby Keem’s album The Melodic Blue, the world has been needing a new Kendrick album for yeaaaars now. After shutting down the Super Bowl this February, we all knew his new album had to be coming sooner or later–and a few weeks after that, Kendrick confirmed new music was on the way.

His upcoming album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will drop this week and will be his last release on TDE. After his album release date, the anticipation shifted to his next installment of “The Heart” series, and last night, K.dot blessed us with “The Heart Pt. 5.” The song samples Marvin Gaye’s 1976 classic “I Want You.”

During the visual for his latest track, Kendrick raps from the perspective of OJ Simpson, Kanye West, Jussie Smollett, Will Smith, Kobe Bryant, and most importantly, LA legend Nipsey Hussle.

“I wake up that morning with more heart to give you,” Kendrick raps. “As I bleed through the speakers, feel my presence. To my brother, to my kids, I’m in Heaven. To my mother, to my sis, I’m in Heaven. To my father, to my wife, I am serious, this is Heaven. To my friends, make sure you countin’ them blessings. To my fans, make sure you make them investments.”

K.Dot also sends a message to Nipsey’s killer from the perspective of Nipsey, which you can watch in full below.