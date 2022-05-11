While the internet enjoys the viral, leaked video of Jesse Williams’ Broadway performance, the Actors’ Equity Association is reminding us all that the fan who took the footage did so without his consent.

In Take Me Out, which earned the Grey’s Anatomy star a Tony nomination on Monday, Williams stars as a gay baseball player. Much of the play is set in a locker room, which featured the actors going full-frontal during a shower scene.

While the show has a no-phones policy, one fan snuck their device in to record Jesse’s nude scene, posting a video and a few pictures to the internet this week, going absolutely viral.

Now, the Actors’ Equity Association, made up of more than 51,000 individuals in the theater industry, is addressing the video leak in a statement released Tuesday.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms the creation and distribution of photographs and videos of our members during a nude scene,” said Kate Shindle, president of Actors’ Equity Association. “As actors, we regularly agree to be vulnerable onstage in order to tell difficult and challenging stories. This does not mean that we agree to have those vulnerable moments widely shared by anyone who feels like sneaking a recording device into the theater.”