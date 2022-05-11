Bossip Video

An unchoreographed competition is bringing tremendously talented dancers to the Big Easy.

New Orleans has been named the host city for the upcoming Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final USA. The premier street dance competition is uniting dancers in the bayou on May 21-22 for a weekend of community, homegrown flavor, and southern vibrancy.

The unique global all-styles street dance event series with a unique battle format is racking up semi-finalists from regional qualifiers in Boston, Tampa, Chicago, Washington D.C, Oakland, and Atlanta to battle a roster of world-class dancers, including Lily Frias, Nick Fury, Tyler D Creator, and Toyin, in a head-to-head, bracket-style tournament for spots in the final competition on Sunday, May 22. This will decide who will represent the country during the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final in December.

With no planned choreography or pre-selected music, America’s best street dancers face the ultimate improvisational test as they seamlessly transition between hip-hop, house, waacking, turfing, krumping, popping, locking, footwork, jookin’, and more. The results will be as unpredictable as their kinetic freestyles, with the audience judging the competition in real-time. This year’s event will also spotlight the rich dance and music traditions of New Orleans with participatory workshops and community events.

As previously reported BOSSIP’s been in attendance to witness dancers pop and lock to various music forms including Hip-Hop and house as they try to “wow” the crowd and ultimately win their vote. Testing freestyle and musicality skills through unpredictable mainstream tracks ranging from recent global hits to classic beats, Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the crowd deciding who will rule the dance floor.

Tickets to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Pre-Finals and Finals are $5 and are available for purchase here and here. For more information click HERE.

Check out the full schedule of programming below.

Friday, May 20

RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE PRESENTS: THE RUNWAY – a moment to celebrate street dance, movement, and fashion on the catwalk. With original music by DJ Shash’u and special appearances by Popin Pete, Femme Fatale and Dolores & Javier Ninja, top dancers from across the US introduce the crowd to their signature dance styles in custom fits by New Orleans collective likesushi. Location: The Historic Carver Theater, 2101 Orleans ave, New Orleans, LA 70116 Start Time: 7:30pm

Saturday, May 21

RED BULL DANCE YOUR STYLE WEEKENDER PRE-FINALS USA The Red Bull Dance Your Style runner ups of qualifiers in Boston, Tampa, Chicago, Washington D.C., Oakland, and Atlanta will have a final shot at advancing onto the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals by battling wildcards at random including Lily Frias, Nick Fury, Tyler D Creator and Toyin. The four winners of the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Pre-Finals will advance to the National Finals on May 22. DJ Jess will rock the 1s & 2s while audiences can look forward to a Celebration of Bounce by legendary New Orleans artist HaSizzle and a dance performance by Memphis Jookin’ legend G-Nerd. Event Date: Saturday, May 21 Location: House of Blues | 225 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70130 Doors: 7pm Tickets

WORKSHOP: HOW TO WORK ON YOUR FREESTYLE SKILLS W/ LADIA YATES

Event Date: Saturday, May 21 Location: Passion Dance | 3117 St Roch Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122 Start Time: 10am LADIA YATES: A California Bay Area native, Ladia was discovered to possess a natural talent for dance and love for music at an early age. When she was 16, Ladia moved to Memphis, TN where she discovered “Memphis Jookin” which was the springboard she needed to elevate her talent to another level. Ladia’s efforts have gained her nationwide exposure and recognition from the world’s biggest superstars and dance icons such as Lil Baby ,Usher, Janelle Monae, Missy Elliott and more. Ladia continues to shock fans with her unique dance as evidenced by over 300 million total views across YouTube and other social media platforms. Ladia’s life mission is to share her gift with the world and inspire others, whether new or experienced to believe in the power of dance therefore she has opened a dance academy in Memphis TN ,”Ladia Yates Entertainment Academy ” also know “L.Y.E Academy”. As she actively carves out a niche in the dance world, she hopes to inspire others to find their unique place in dance and soar, too!

WORKSHOP: HOW TO WIN OVER A CROWD W/ FLASH & SKIP

Event Date: Saturday, May 21 Location: Passion Dance | 3117 St Roch Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122 Start Time: 11:30am FLASH: Flash, is an all around Entertainer, Dancer, Rapper and Singer born in Battlecreek Michigan; he found a passion for entertaining, wanting to make people smile, happy and feel AMAZING with his Entertaining gifts. He’s been on stage with the likes of Fantasia, Big Freedia, New Kids On The Block, Choppa Style and many more. Flash has also been on Fuse TV for 6 seasons as a cast member of Big Freedia’s Reality TV Show ‘The Queen of Bounce’. SKIP: Shelby “ Skip” Skipper, is an International Entertainer Born and raised from the unique city of New Orleans, LA. Skip was the Lead Male Dancer for Big Freedia for 5 years touring all over the world, performing on prestigious stages such as the Kennedy Center, SXSW, and Lil Weezyana Fest. He has been featured on: So You Think You Can Dance, The Ellen Show, The Apollo, Bring It, & The Jimmy Kimmel Show. Skip was also a cast member on Big Freedia’s reality Show the ‘Queen of Bounce’ on Fuse TV. Skip is now an Exploring his talents as a music artist collaborating with different artists and performing on stages taking Bounce Music to the next level.

Sunday, May 22

DANCE YOUR STYLE NATIONAL FINALS USA

Recognized for its vibrant music scene, annual festivities & larger than life street parties, the city of New Orleans knows a thing or two about song & dance. The question is… can they prove it on the battle floor? The Red Bull Dance Your Style winners of qualifiers in Boston, Tampa, Chicago, Washington D.C., Oakland, and Atlanta are about to meet on the National Finals USA stage. They’ll be ready to test the limits of their dance skills in a bout of ultimate supremacy. The winner of Red Bull Dance Your Style National Finals will compete to represent the USA at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals in Johannesburg, South Africa in December 2022. DJ mikeyoffline will be rocking the dance floor for the competition along with performances by New Orleans’ own GBL WRMNG and a special pop up performance by viral dance icon Griddy! Event Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022 Location: Generations Hall | 310 Andrew Higgins Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70130 Doors: 2pm Tickets

WORKSHOP: CREATIVITY W/ DASSY

Event Date: Sunday, May 22 Location: Passion Dance | 3117 St Roch Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122 Start Time: 9am DASSY: Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, Red Bull Dancer, Inyoung ‘Dassy’ Lee started dancing at the age of 12. Exploring different styles, Dassy excels in Popping and moved to the USA at the age of 21. She was the first Korean dancer featured in the award-winning TV program ‘So You Think You Can Dance,’ finishing in the Top 8 of over 4000 contestants. She has been featured in national commercials for brands such as FitBit, Timberland, Splat and Mastercard as well as music videos for Calvin Harris, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Pitbull and One Republic. Dassy was our Dance Your Style National Finals Runner Up in 2021

WORKSHOP: HOW TO IMPROVISE & ENTERTAIN A CROWD W/ SHEIK

Event Date: Sunday, May 22 Location: Passion Dance | 3117 St Roch Ave, New Orleans, LA 70122 Start Time: 10:30am SHEIK: Ashly ‘ SHEIK ‘ Nguyen, known for her exhilarating, emotional, and powerful Waacking persona, was born in New Orleans, LA. In addition to actively participating in battles across the gulf coast, Sheik has navigated her passion towards engaging in battles across the U.S. and teaching in-studio to help empower the local scenes towards progression for the underground dance community surrounding New Orleans. Sheik also focuses on House and unique expressive floorwork in combination with Waacking.

All events will adhere to all Federal, State, County, and CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19.