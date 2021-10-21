A colossal competitive unchoreographed competition is returning for another triumphant year.

Global street dance competition Red Bull Dance Your Style will complete its U.S. tour with the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final taking place in Washington D.C. on Saturday, October 23rd at the historic Howard Theater. Winners of the regional qualifiers in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Memphis, and Miami will convene at the National Final for a chance to compete in the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final taking place in Johannesburg, South Africa on December 5 – 6.

As previously reported BOSSIP checked out Red Bull Dance Your Style Atlanta so you can have a firsthand account of what to expect during this global 1-on-1 street dance competition where “mainstream hits and timeless classics “challenge a dancer’s freestyle and improvisation skills to the next level.

In conjunction with this weekend’s competition, Red Bull Dance Your Style will host a series of dance workshops on Saturday, October 23rd, for dance lovers to educate, unite, and celebrate the diverse street dance scene. Fans everywhere can tap into all the action of the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final and vote on their favorite dancers via official livestream partner Caffeine.

This street dance celebrating weekend will kick off with a pre-final qualifier on Friday, October 22nd where two semi-finalists from each regional qualifier will vie for a spot amongst the top 16 dancers who will compete the following evening. Continuing the competition’s unique battle format, each dancer will go head to head, via bracket-style tournament, and an audience of dance lovers will play judge, ultimately deciding which dancer will advance onto the next round. With no panel of judges, no planned choreography, and no pre-chosen music, it’s all about embracing the moment, wowing the crowd, and moving to the beat.

Semi-finalists will compete against a line-up of world-class, wildcard dancers who include: Red Bull popping extraordinaire Angyi…

Oakland-based hip-hop dancer Krow the God…

self-proclaimed queen of waacking Princess Lockerooo…

and footwork master Lord Finesse.

Concluding with the Red Bull Dance Your Style Washington D.C. National Final on Saturday, October 23rd, the nation’s top 16 street dancers will bring the heat and battle it out to win the vote and guarantee their spot at the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals.

The competitions will be hosted by musician and Virginia-native Ase and chef/hip-hop educator Guerilla Will while the DMV’s very own DJ Domo will provide an impromptu soundtrack of chart-toppers to timeless classics. The weekend will be punctuated by a series of showcases featuring local and national artists including Queen P of Beat Ya Feet Academy, TT the Artist, Yo Shellz, Slick Moddy, Ladies of Hip-Hop, female dance collective THECouncil, and more.

Additionally while celebrating the diverse backgrounds and voices within the global street dance scene, Red Bull will host a series of workshops for dance lovers to connect and celebrate on Saturday, October 23rd. Workshops will be led by friends of Red Bull’s global dance roster: Kosi, Coflo, and TsunAMI.

Workshops are free and open to the public. Spaces are limited and advance RSVPs are required via onsite registration or through online registration links.

Tickets to the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final are $15 and are available for purchase here and for those unable to attend, the National Final will be available to watch via official livestream partner Caffeine. Their interactive interface allows those who tune in to be part of the action by voting on their favorite dancers to move onto the Red Bull Dance Your Style World Finals.

For more information about the Red Bull Dance Your Style National Final visit www.redbull.com/danceyourstylefinals and be sure to follow @RedBullDance on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube.

Check out the full schedule of programming on the flip.