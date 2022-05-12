Fans aren’t too surprised by Tristan Thompson’s infidelity anymore, but when news broke that he had a child with another woman after getting back together with Khloé Kardashian, the internet had a field day.

Now, a producer on their new reality series, The Kardashians, has revealed that the moment the reality star found out about the scandal was caught on camera.

Though King insisted the timing was just happenstance, she did admit that she can understand how fans may wonder about the crew actually being there in real time for such big, unexpected moments.