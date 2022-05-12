Fans aren’t too surprised by Tristan Thompson’s infidelity anymore, but when news broke that he had a child with another woman after getting back together with Khloé Kardashian, the internet had a field day.
Now, a producer on their new reality series, The Kardashians, has revealed that the moment the reality star found out about the scandal was caught on camera.
“Well for that particular moment, my crew was there,” executive producer Danielle King told Us Weekly this week. “We were there to film something else early in the morning and the morning that news broke, we legitimately just happened to be there. We have that moment on camera.”
Though King insisted the timing was just happenstance, she did admit that she can understand how fans may wonder about the crew actually being there in real time for such big, unexpected moments.
“I know sometimes it’s tough for the audience to kind of grasp like, ‘Oh, did they go back, and did they capture this?,’” she said. “But there were so many moments that we genuinely captured just because we’re almost always there. There’s almost always a camera going.”
Obviously, Khloé was in shock when she learned the news back in January, but according to Danielle, she wasn’t the only one.
“Our story goes in a completely different direction sometimes,” she explained. “We might be going there to shoot one thing, and then I’m usually like, ‘Oh OK, I didn’t see this coming but here we go.’”
While we already knew the aftermath of Thompson’s paternity scandal would be in the show, seeing the moment Khloé finds out the news will definitely be an intense moment.
That reveal from The Kardashians producer comes as a clip from the most recent episode of the show is going viral, showing just how comfortable Tristan was with his cheating ways…because he never really faced any consequences.
In the clip, the then-couple are at the gym together discussing the different partners/exes of Khloé’s sisters, saying they’re never gonna leave the family. But Thompson’s reply is what has everyone talking.
“Scott is never leaving, Kanye is never leaving, looks like you are never leaving,” Khloé said, to which Tristan replied, “More like, you are never leaving me.”
Hey…he’s not exactly far off.
