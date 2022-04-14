Bossip Video

As Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson try to work on their relationship, they’re having an honest conversation about things they’ve been through in the past.

The Kardashians premiered on Hulu last night, letting fans see what the famous family has been up to since we last saw them on their decade-long E! reality show. While we now know, in the present day, that Khloé has admitted Tristan’s “not the guy” for her, the first episode of the series shows them trying to work on their relationship and rebuild trust.

Though the world knows Thompson’s cheated multiple times, Kardashian tells the audience about how hard the baller is trying to change, attending therapy and working on himself while remaining “best friends” and co-parents.

“It’s always such a weird, gray area because we are such great friends,” Khloé says about her future with Tristan. “I think that’s so confusing to outside people because I know how to be a monster to you if I want to.”

As they talk about all they’ve been though, Tristan gave the reality star credit for never having “burned my clothes or slashed my cars.” But, Khloé reminded him that she did do something pretty similar when he cheated the first time.

“I have thrown water on all your clothes when I was nine months pregnant,” she explained of her reaction to Tristan’s betrayal in 2018, just a few days before she gave birth to their daughter, True. “If I wasn’t pregnant, I would have f***ed you up. I just didn’t want to break my nails before delivery.”

Regardless of that heartbreak, Kardashian continues to share how much Tristan has worked on himself, insisting throughout the episode that he’s working on himself.

“Every day he tries to show me and prove to me that he is a different person and that I should have faith and trust him,” Khloé said. “But him and I have been through so much together that I have a lot of reservations. My guards are up.”

Unfortunately, her guards being up were the right choice, as Thompson went on to get former trainer Maralee Nichols pregnant, leading to another breakup.

While it’s probably going to be a few weeks before we see that play out on The Kardashians, the Good American founder did reveal that her sister Kim is the one who told her about the betrayal.

“I don’t really remember being filmed, I’m so immune to it,” she said of having that drama play out on camera during an interview with USA Today. But looking back on the moment, she recalls Kim is the one who broke the news.

“It was hard,” she confessed.

The SKIMS founder told the outlet that delivering the bad news to her sister “was hard on her too,” with their mom Kris Jenner agreeing that the scandal caught the whole family off guard.