Fan-favorite relationship dramedy, “For the Love of Jason”, returns Thursday, June 2, 2022, to ALLBLK, the popular streaming service for Black television and film from AMC Networks, and BOSSIP’s got a first look at the trailer.

In the sophomore season from creator and lead cast member Trell Woodberry, the cast is forced to face the consequences of their actions of last season—or in some cases inactions.

Last season’s finale exploded with twisty-turny bombshells, as Jason’s (Trell Woodberry) celebration for his new and exciting venture came to a halt with the shocking news of Carmen’s (Kalilah Harris, Greyson Family Christmas, Being Mary Jane) pregnancy.

Meanwhile, an unexpected booze-fueled entanglement between Bryan (B.J. Britt, Being Mary Jane) and Lacy (Laila Odom, Lifetime’s Salt-N-Pepa, The Bobby DeBarge Story) ended with a cliffhanger. Bryan wakes up to his fiancé, Alicia (Christol Lartey, Into The Woods, Unnatural Selection) knocking at his door—but what happened next?

Erick (Kareem Grimes, All American, S.W.A.T.) seemed to be the only one to avoid the spray with his promotion to Principal, new home, and baby fever for him and Lisa (Jessica Quintero, Telltale, Save Me from Love).

“For The Love Of Jason” Season Two

The drama isn’t over for Jason and his crew.

A press release reports that season two explores Jason’s journey facing the obstacles of becoming an entrepreneur, building a co-parenting relationship with Carmen, and navigating his already complicated dating situation… all with a child on the way.

“Do you have any kids?” asks one of Jason’s dates. “Because that definitely would’ve been a dealbreaker!”

Bryan, now facing the consequences of his actions, makes a desperate attempt to save his relationship with a life-altering promise that may be impossible to keep. Lacy’s career is booming, but her personal life is in shambles, as the repercussions of past actions begin to unfold. And while Erick seemed to be thriving, a new colleague at work has piqued his interest…could this be the distraction that destroys everything? His wife Lisa has a sneaking suspicion that it could be.

Additional cast this season includes Jackée Harry (Sister, Sister), Brely Evans (Ambitions, Being Mary Jane), Pierre Abena (Blackout), Dolly Gray (The Industry Did It), Jasmine Luv (Chicago Med), and Tabitha Brown (The Chi) who offers Jason sage advice as his therapist.

“What about your personal life, how’s that going?” asks the therapist. “You do know that a baby will not replace a relationship.”

Take an exclusive look at the trailer below.

“For The Love of Jason” returns Thursday, June 2, 2022 to ALLBLK—will YOU be watching?

“For the Love of Jason” is executive produced by Trell Woodberry (T.Wood Productions) in association with Deshawn Plair and Sade Oyinade (Flower Ave. Films). The series is directed by Michael Vaughn Hernandez and Deshawn Plair. And General Manager, Brett Dismuke, and SVP of Development & Production, Nikki Love, also serve as executive producers for ALLBLK