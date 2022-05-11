Bossip Video

“I’ve been to Chicago, ATL, D.C., even L.A, and all the other abbreviated cities—they all got pee in the pool. I got standards!”

A Meagan Good, Breanna Hogan, and Dijon Talton executive produced series is premiering Thursday, May 12 on ALLBLK and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

À La Carte showcases the misadventures of the Black millennial dating experience and it’s filled with dramedy [drama and comedy] that makes for an exhilarating ride. Viewers will meet 25-year-old Mahogany (Pauline Dyer, A Stone Cold Christmas) who ﬁnally lands the man of her dreams, Kaleb (Courtney Burrell, Tyler Perry’s Too Close to Home), but there’s just one problem; he has a girlfriend.

With the help of her friends, Misha Taylor (Jessie Woo, Wild ‘N Out), a teacher who works hard and plays even harder; Reign Moore (Kendall Kyndall, Social Society, Games People Play), a recently cut off trust-funder forced to find alternative revenue to pay the bills and Shyra Clemons (Jenna Nolen), a grad student who believes she has found the perfect man; Mahogany must decide if she will stick to her preference of being the one and only – or step out of her comfort zone and learn to play number two.

À La Carte Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip for the series premiering only on BOSSIP, we see Mahogany having a night out with Misha, Reign, and Shyra. While Mahogany is adamant that she wants more than a hookup, her homegirl Misha tells her to loosen up.

“Girl, f*** your standards! You need some d***!” says Misha candidly while noting that her friend has been getting extra friendly with some popsicles while eating them.

Mahogany counters saying that she has standards.

“I’ll stick to old-fashioned dating—thank you very much!” replies Mahogany. “Yeah, cause that’s been working out great for you,” sarcastically replies Misha.

Ooop! Now, why’d Misha have to say all that?!

Take an exclusive look below.

Play

Additional cast on À La Carte includes Kandi Burruss (Real Housewives of Atlanta, The Chi), Robinne Lee (Being Mary Jane, Fifty Shades of Grey films), Grammy-nominated singer Kelly Price, Dorien Wilson (The Parkers), Nazanin Mandi (Twenties), Daniel Augustin (How I Met Your Father), Mike Merrill (All American), Juan Gil (A Second Thought), and Xavier Avila (Pretty Dudes).

#ALaCarteALLBLK

@ALaCarteALLBLK

#WatchALLBLK

@WatchALLBLK

À La Carte premieres Thursday, May 12 on ALLBLK–will YOU be watching?