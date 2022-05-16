Bossip Video

VH1’s “Basketball Wives” is BACK—and BOSSIP’s got a first look at tonight’s premiere.

As previously reported season 10 of the hit series is a “whole new ball game as the ladies are back and ready to level up” with a reunion of friends from past and present, all the while finding connections that both bring them closer together – and at times threaten to tear them further apart.

This season we’ll see veteran cast members Jackie, Malaysia, and Jennifer…

alongside MVPs from seasons past Brandi, Angel, Duffey, Brooke, and Brittish with appearances by Shaunie, Nia, and Noria.

An official release notes that we’ll follow the boss ladies as they focus on their families, relationships, and business ventures while clearing up their pasts to make a better future.

“ I cannot say how proud I am to have created and produced such a successful television franchise with VH1,” said executive producer, Shaunie O’Neal. “Basketball Wives has gone above and beyond my wildest dreams. How awesome is it to say ‘tune in to SEASON 10? 10?!’”

“Basketball Wives” Season 10 Exclusive Clip

In an exclusive clip from tonight’s season 10 premiere, we see Jackie, Jennifer, Angel, Malaysia, and Duffy getting gussied up and gorgeous for their first BBW interviews.

“We’re bringing it back, you know?” says Angel.

Meanwhile, Malaysia’s happy to be back where she belongs.

“Honey, I’m home!” says Malaysia.

We then see a reflective Shaunie O’Neal gushing over making it to ten seasons of the show.

“Seasons bring change and if I’ve learned anything it’s that sisterhood never fades,” starts Shaunie before we hear fellow veteran Jackie Christie jump in.

“But what I’ve learned in this Basketball Wives world—sometimes all that kumbaya s*** goes right out the window,” adds Christie as the ladies are seen opening invites to her 26th wedding celebration.

Jackie’s clearly continuing her tradition to marry her husband Doug Christie every year with an extravagant bash.

Do you think we’ll see “kumbaya” at her grandiose wedding—or will it “all go out the window” when these ladies come together? We have a feeling it might be the latter…

Take an exclusive look at “Basketball Wives” season 10 below.

“Basketball Wives” premieres tonight Monday, May 16 at 8 PM ET/PT on VH1.

“Basketball Wives” is produced by Truly Original and Shed Media. From Truly Original the executive producers are Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Lorraine Haughton-Lawson, Julie “Bob” Lombardi, Lyndee Brown, Markus Burns, Vinnie Kaufmann, and James Davis. Executive in Charge of Production, Angela Liao. Shaunie O’Neal also serves as an executive producer. Jennifer Aguirre and Paula Aranda executive produce for VH1.

