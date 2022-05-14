Bossip Video

While some staffers at The Wendy Williams Show might be missing her presence, others are ready for changes to be made and for Wendy to be out the door.

“There’s talk of how to say goodbye and a lot of people on staff feel like there should be a tribute to Wendy or some kind of farewell,” a staffer revealed to Page Six.

“At the end of the day, it’s her show and she’s not there for it,” they added.

The Wendy Williams Show first premiered on July 14, 2008 and because her staffers have all these fond memories with her it makes a lot of sense to push for one last show with Wendy.

“People want her to come back… A lot of people — especially the mid and low-level producers — who signed up for the job because of Wendy. It feels like it’s just going to end without her. It’s weird,” they said.

On the other hand a number of staffers aren’t so thrilled of the idea of Wendy returning. Some have said to still be traumatized over Williams’ allegedly erratic behavior in recent years.

“There have been days where people thought they wouldn’t have a job because she wouldn’t show up to work, so this idea that there’s some conundrum? No,” they said. “She held the fate of almost 125 staffers’ ability to care for their families [in her hands]. They’re glad they finally have some security in their life with Shepherd’s show,” they added.

With Sherri Shepherd stepping in she’ll most likely bring along most of Williams’ production staff when her show debuts in September. While it’s not confirmed, Shepherd is expected to guest host the last episodes of Williams’ show, which “makes it awkward because she’s the one replacing her,” per the first source.

Wendy recently did an interview with Fat Joe and told Page Six she “would love the chance to actually speak with Sherri and sit down and meet.”

Williams’ attorney LaShawn Thomas has said, “Wendy requesting to have a sit-down with Sherri to have a meeting of the minds is the perfect solution as she has no ill will or intent.”

Can’t quite say that Sherri is here for that conversation as she has stated that she’s “unbothered by all of it.”

The final episode is slated to air June 17th. Do you think Wendy Williams should be able to host the last episode? Let us know below!