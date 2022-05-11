Bossip Video

Despite recent comments she’s made, Wendy Williams insiders are alleging that there’s just no way that the host can come back.

Last weekend while speaking to Fat Joe, inimitable daytime talk show icon Wendy Williams promised fans that she would “absolutely” be returning to her coveted purple chair on the Wendy Williams Show, but according to a few insiders, the 57-year-old might giving her stans false hope.

One confidante close to Debmar-Mercury, the production company behind the star’s eponymous talk show, told Page Six that it was “logically impossible” for her to return since Sherri Shepherd has already signed contract work to officially take over the New Jersey native’s time slot come September.

“Where’s she gonna go? It’s done. Logistically, it won’t work. Sherri has her time slots,” the anonymous source doubled down.

During her IG Live chit chat with the “Lean Back” hitmaker, Williams seemingly threw a hint of shade at Shepherd’s new show, telling viewers that she wouldn’t be tuning in.

“I won’t be watching her because I know what she’ll be doing and that’s not really my thing … you know what I’m saying?” the media maven replied, before gushing more about her show.

“I love being on my own show. And I love that people love to watch it, you know, all the time,” she added.

Another source connected to Debmar-Mercury told PageSix that the company wasn’t too thrilled with Joe for sitting down with Williams without their consent. They believe she wasn’t in the best mind state during the interview.

“He didn’t give them a heads-up about it and she did not appear well. She didn’t seem like she was all there. At times, she couldn’t even complete a sentence,” the source said, adding that right now “Wendy is uninsurable.”

“She has not been able to consistently work… She did not have the mental and physical capacity to host her show. [Debmar] wanted her back more than anybody. They would’ve loved for her to finish out this chapter,” they concluded.

Yikes!

As for how Shepherd feels about the former radio host’s shady remark, The View alum said she would be praying for the star since she firmly believes Wendy is “not well.”

“It’s just a lot going on in Wendy’s life. This is where you need your friends, where you need your family. You need people who love you. So, all I can do over here is pray,” Shepherd added.

