Lori Harvey caused quite the stir on social media this week when she revealed a weight loss regimen she followed recently.

In a TikTok posed by Harvey on Friday, the model opened up about her weight loss journey and exercise routine, admitting she gained 15 lbs. of “relationship weight” when her and Michael B. Jordan started dating.

That’s when she revealed how she dropped those pounds, giving some controversial advice about calorie counting and two-a-day workouts.

“Okay so I just left my Pilates class and I see all the girls saying they’re signing up for Pilates now, love that for you guys,” she said, having previously attributed Pilates as the main reason for her toned physique at the Met Gala. “But everybody’s been asking like what it is I specifically did to get my body to this point,” she continued. “So when Mike and I got together, I gained like 15 pounds of relationship weight and it was horrible, none of my clothes fit, it was just not OK. So I’ve been consistently doing Pilates for like the last year. I’ve done it for a few years, but I’ve been really consistent the last year.” Related Stories Steve Harvey Isn’t Ready To Marry Off His Baby Girl Lori Harvey To Michael B. Jordan Just Yet

Michael B. Jordan Proves He & Girlfriend Lori Harvey Make A Great Team In Playful Birthday Tribute [Video] Then, she got into how she quickly lost the weight, saying, “When I was trying to drop weight, I was working out like five, six times a week, and I would even do, for the first month and a half, I would even do two-a-days.” She went on to say she wasn’t on a “specific eating regimen” but was on a strict calorie deficit. “I think I was consuming like 1,200 calories in a day, max,” Harvey revealed. “I was trying to do like meat and veggies and like minimal carbs.”

This advice from Lori had a lot of people upset this weekend, labeling her advice as both “unsafe” and “unrealistic.”

While some Twitter users wanted to make sure their followers knew 1200 calories is not enough fuel for two workouts a day, others sided with Harvey, saying you have to eat less the smaller you are.

Regardless of your thoughts about Lori Harvey’s weight loss regimen, it’s safe to assume celebrities aren’t concerned with anything but looking their best–so they probably aren’t losing sleep over whether they’re doing something the healthiest way.

If you wanna get toned like Lori, pilates is a good place to start, but for any diet advice, you should probably ask a licensed professional.