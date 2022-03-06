Bossip Video

Steve Harvey appeared on the “Today Show With Hoda & Jenna” and had a hard time answering a hypothetical question about his babygirl Lori Harvey.

The “Family Feud” host was asked whether he would approve of Lori marrying the “Creed” franchise star Michael B. Jordan.

“Man, this is a hard one,” Steve, 65, said during a game of “Sip or Spill,” in which he had to either tell the truth or take a drink. I’ve given away two daughters. I’ve got four. That’s a really hard one,” he continued. “I would have to say so far — yeah, yeah. No, no, no, man.”

Just two months ago he admitted to feeling discomfort when he saw a sexy photo of turtle and nugget cuddling up over the holidays.

“I’m very uncomfortable with that picture right there,” he told Ellen DeGeneres on her eponymous talk show in January. “I’m not really feeling that picture.”

However, Steve Harvey is actually fond of Michael B. Jordan and has complimented him calling him “a really good guy” who has gone out of his way to impress the Harvey family while dating Lori.

During the Christmas season Michael B. Jordan impressed Steve Harvey’s wife, Majorie Harvey, by gifting her a pair of skis, as the family takes annual trips to the mountains every year.

“He gave my wife some skis. Who do that?” Harvey asked while discussing the actor’s Christmas gift. “Only way you give your potential mother-in-law some skis is because you want her to be your mother-in-law.”

Maybe Steve Harvey is right, Michael might just pop the question one of these days as the couple has been going strong since December of 2020.

Michael B. Jordan is known to keep his love life private but told People Magazine that it finally felt like time to celebrate his love.

“I’m still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on,” he says in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “I am extremely happy.”

He adds, “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the [public nature] of the business that we’re in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”