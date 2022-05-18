Bossip Video

With hopes to redefine the conjunction between tech, fashion, and finances, Cash App, the world’s number one finance app, has just announced its 3rd apparel drop.

Cash App Previously Partnered With Megan The Stallion For ‘Hot Girl Enterprise’ Collection

If you remember, back in November of 2021, Cash App partnered with everyone’s favorite hustlin’ hottie Megan Thee Stallion for Cash Apps’ “Hot Girl Enterprise” collection. The bright apparel collection included fun biker shorts, cropped “hot girl” tees, and a bright orange, flame-printed bucket hat. As intended, Meg x Cash App was hot!

For their latest apparel drop, designers for Cash App are taking us on a fantastical trip back to nature with their environmentally conscious looks. “Future Nature” by Cash App is a sustainable collection made from recycled fabrics and biodegradable materials. Cash App joins the ranks of many noteworthy designers on a quest to reduce waste and protect the environment. Rolling out the flowery green carpet for consumers, Cash App has created a fully immersive, virtual reality digital experience appropriately named “field trip”. Shoppers can choose looks from an assortment of models posed in a whirlwind wonderland of spring shades and psychedelic shapes. There is also an option to drop their models into the buyers’ real-life settings with a 360-degree visualization experience.

Get 25% Off Collection Purchases By Using Cash App Account

In addition to the VR immersion, Cash App has upped the ante with the ability to purchase within seconds, and the company is offering customers 25% off of items if the pieces are purchased with their Cash App account.

Cash App’s mission with their super cute apparel line is simple, the company hopes to redefine the world’s relationship with money by making it relatable through everyday wearability. Mission accomplished!

Joggers and sweatsuit sets, durable outerwear, and tons of super cool mix and match pieces make this collection easy to incorporate into any wardrobe and style. Cash App has created something for everyone, all with sustainability and love for the planet in mind.