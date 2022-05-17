Bossip Video
Surviving Cara Delevingne

Everyone’s buzzing over horny hollyweirdo Cara Delevingne doing the absolute MOST around Megan Thee Stallion at this year’s Diddy-produced Billboard Music Awards.

At this point, it’s clear the eccentric actress needs adult supervision at all times whenever she’s attending major events with celebs who probably sigh deeply when they spot her lurking in the shadows.

2022 Billboard Music Awards - Arrivals

Source: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Over the course of the night, Cara found a way to make everyone uncomfortable by playing with Meg’s train on the red carpet, photobombing the star’s pics during the show, taking pics while lying on the floor, and scampering around the venue like a twitchy squirrel hopped up on warm Mountain Dew.

We’re not completely sure when Cara started acting a fool at high-profile events but it’s absolutely a thing that continues to upset fans and their homegirls.

Naturally, Cara was Diddy-cropped from a pic posted on Megan’s Instastory that immediately sent fans into a frenzy.

In the viral photo, there’s no trace of Cara who sat in between Megan and Doja Cat while refusing to move out of their shots.

Aside from dodging Cara’s stalkerish shenanigans, Meg stunned with her first performance at the buzzy show that honors the hottest chart-toppers in music today.

Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate.

How would you have handled Cara Delevingne? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Cara Delevingne’s bizarro behavior on the flip.

“oh if i was megan i would already push that b*tch out of my way” – she’s sooo nice

“JUMPSCARE when Cara Delevingne just suddenly popped out of the back” – *HOWLS*

“your chances of being watched by cara delevingne are slim but never zero” – RUN, MEG!

“Cara Delevingne coming through the mirror when Megan Thee Stallion tries to hide from her in the bathroom:” – ACCURATE

“nobody:
megan thee stallion: *looks under her bed*
cara delevingne:” – THE PIC

“what is her issue????” – questions that need immediate answers

“megan thee stallion after cara delevingne sneezes on her” – haaaa

“i think we need to enforce a law that bans cara delevingne from being in the 10ft radius of any black woman” – no, seriously

“why is cara delevingne always present in megan’s photos like a new york city rat” – alwayyyys

