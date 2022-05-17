Surviving Cara Delevingne

Cara Delevingne plays with Megan Thee Stallion’s dress on the #BBMAs red carpet. pic.twitter.com/yIAC3lt0Ld — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 16, 2022

Everyone’s buzzing over horny hollyweirdo Cara Delevingne doing the absolute MOST around Megan Thee Stallion at this year’s Diddy-produced Billboard Music Awards.

At this point, it’s clear the eccentric actress needs adult supervision at all times whenever she’s attending major events with celebs who probably sigh deeply when they spot her lurking in the shadows.

Over the course of the night, Cara found a way to make everyone uncomfortable by playing with Meg’s train on the red carpet, photobombing the star’s pics during the show, taking pics while lying on the floor, and scampering around the venue like a twitchy squirrel hopped up on warm Mountain Dew.

Fat Joe shares the photo Cara Delevingne took of himself, Doja Cat, and DJ Khaled at the 2022 #BBMAs. pic.twitter.com/YY9tPChX4O — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 16, 2022

We’re not completely sure when Cara started acting a fool at high-profile events but it’s absolutely a thing that continues to upset fans and their homegirls.

We have an emerging crises in the world that I feel nobody is taking seriously and we have to talk about this as a people, we can’t continue to turn a blind eye. Here’s an informational thread on Cara Delevingne. 🧵1/50 pic.twitter.com/h0ODYOxi7T — Mal 🐍 (@houseofphoton) May 16, 2022

Naturally, Cara was Diddy-cropped from a pic posted on Megan’s Instastory that immediately sent fans into a frenzy.

In the viral photo, there’s no trace of Cara who sat in between Megan and Doja Cat while refusing to move out of their shots.

Aside from dodging Cara’s stalkerish shenanigans, Meg stunned with her first performance at the buzzy show that honors the hottest chart-toppers in music today.

Billboard Music Awards finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music, including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, and touring, tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Luminate.

How would you have handled Cara Delevingne? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter hysteria over Cara Delevingne’s bizarro behavior on the flip.