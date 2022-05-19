Bossip Video

Lil Meech has found himself in some fairly serious trouble and the early consequences are already pretty steep.

Lil Meech Arrested Over Allegedly Stolen Watch

According to TMZ, BMF progeny-turnt-actor Demetrius Flenory Jr. was arrested in Miami after police there accused him of stealing a $250,000 Richard Mile watch from Haimov Jewelers. Let them tell it, Meech went in to trade his $80,000 Rolex as a down payment for the Richard Mille. Thing is, the shop says Meechie never came back to pay the $200,000 balance after he was allowed to leave with the pricey bauble. He was ultimately charged with two counts of first-degree grand theft and a separate count of organized fraud.

To make matters even worse, the cops say that Meech tried to trade in the OG Richard Mille at another shop to get a DIFFERENT Richard Mille. These Swiss timepieces have this young not-so-rich negro in a headlock that would make a WWE wrestler jealous. Is it REALLY that serious??

Fortunately, Meech Jr. has actual rich people in his circle and was released allegedly on a $1.4 million bond the day he was arrested. As for Haimov Jewelry, they aren’t being quiet about the disrespect.

Not sure what if any impact this will have on the new season of BMF but we have a feeling that the show will go on as planned. Meech has yet to officially comment on the arrest but we’ll be sure to bring you any updates that come to light over the coming weeks.