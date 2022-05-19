Bossip Video

Supa Cent and her boyfriend of one year, Rayzor, are taking their relationship to the next level.

On Wednesday, the lovebirds celebrated their one-year anniversary with all the bells and whistles as Rayzor planned out a full day of surprises for his lady before popping the question.

Ray went alllll out for his other half, picking out an all-white outfit for her to wear as he got down on one knee. Unfortunately, Supa shared with her followers that the ensemble didn’t quite fit–but she didn’t let that get in the way of her important day. Instead, she rocked a chic Fendi shirt and some black pants and still looked perfectly prepared for the occasion.

Leading up to the proposal, the couple got to enjoy a ride on a New Orleans streetcar that was filled with pictures of them hanging from the ceiling. Luckily for fans–and for the pair to look back on–her best friend, Bee Marie, captured the finale on camera.

When the pair arrived at another venue, Supa opened the door and dropped to her knees in tears as she saw her boyfriend standing in front of big white letters that read, “Marry Me.” The entrepreneur was clearly overwhelmed with emotion, but she was eventually able to calm down enough to say yes!

While the gestures involved in the proposal were more than enough, Ray also made sure the ice was right, hooking Supa up with an eleven-carat diamond engagement ring.

She took to Instagram to show off her new jewelry and more details from the special day, writing in her caption, “My heart stopped today! The easiest ‘yes’ I’ve ever said.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!