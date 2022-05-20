Exclusive: Shaunie O’Neal Dishes On ‘Basketball Wives’ Season 10 & Malaysia & Brandi’s Fractured Friendship—‘I Was Hurt By That’

VH1’s “Basketball Wives” is BACK—and the boss of the franchise is chatting with BOSSIP.

As previously reported season 10 of the hit series is HERE and it’s a whoooole new ball game as the ladies are” back and ready to level up” with a reunion of friends from past and present, all the while finding connections that both bring them closer together – and at times threaten to tear them further apart.

This season stars veteran cast members Jackie, Malaysia, and Jennifer alongside MVPs from seasons past Brandi, Angel, Duffey, Brooke, and Brittish with appearances by Nia, Noria, and Shaunie O’Neal.

Speaking of Shaunie, the Executive Producer of the series recently spoke with BOSSIP’s Managing Editor Dani Canada about alll things season 10 including how proud she is to see the show’s growth, and one of the fractured friendships we’ll see play out this season.

Shaunie O’Neal Tells BOSSIP About Basketball Wives Growing From Season 1 To Season 10

According to Shaunie, she’s seen massive changes since she had an idea for the show 12 years ago.

“I think the change is hopefully growth,” Shaunie told BOSSIP. “I hope you guys see it. We personally have gone through so much growth on our end in so many ways, going through this pandemic of course even heightened that. A lot of us as a cast have moved on, [and] moved up in so many spaces and areas of our life. That’s what I love to see!”

Shaunie O’Neal Speaks On Brandi And Malaysia’s Fractured Friendship

Shaunie who told BOSSIP that she was most excited to see Brittish and Brooke’s “strong personalities” return to the series, also spoke on the relationship dynamics seen on Basketball Wives season 10.

On the premiere of the show, viewers saw former best friends Brandi and Malaysia have an icy meetup at Jackie Christie’s wedding that soon escalated into a shady showdown. According to Brandi, she was hurt that her [now former] good girlfriend Malaysia didn’t reach out to her when her father passed away. Malaysia was adamant that she had no idea–but Brandi didn’t buy it despite the fact that they hadn’t had a sitdown in THREE years.

“You have a character flaw!” Brandi later alleged to Malaysia.

According to Shaunie who is personally in a much better place with “her girl” Brandi, it was sad to see the two ex-BFFs clash and the group collectively tried to get them to squash their beef.

“I was hurt by that because I didn’t know what happened,” Shaunie told BOSSP. “It ended being a real thing, things happen in real life off camera that affected their relationship. I think everybody who knows both of them was like ‘hold on–BFFS, we gotta get ya’ll together!” Brandi and Malaysia gotta get right, that’s a duo that doesn’t break up.”

Watch our interview with Shaunie O’Neal for MORE “Basketball Wives” news!

The tenth season of Basketball Wives premiered on May 16. You can catch new episodes every Monday on VH1.